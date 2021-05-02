Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $18.79 or 0.00033295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $12,462.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.97 or 0.01110862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00721147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.05 or 0.99937599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

