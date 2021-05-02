Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $18.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $22.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $84.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

