Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Moody’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.82.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $326.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $236.32 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

