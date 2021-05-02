Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Popular in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

BPOP stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Popular has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

