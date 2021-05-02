Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CHE opened at $476.61 on Friday. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $411.81 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

