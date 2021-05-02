Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Farmers National Banc Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

