Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Lifted by KeyCorp

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

NYSE AVY opened at $214.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

