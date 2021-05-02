Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIB. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $12,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

