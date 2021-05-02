Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered by Analyst

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

