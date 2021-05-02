Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Increased by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.