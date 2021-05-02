Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 136,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $329,798.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.