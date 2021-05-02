Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for German American Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

