QASH Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, QASH has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a total market cap of $41.13 million and $455,349.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

