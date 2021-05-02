Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $789,751.75

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $789,751.75 and $90,141.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.