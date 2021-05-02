Quant Price Reaches $42.13 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $42.13 or 0.00074024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market cap of $508.62 million and $6.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003271 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.