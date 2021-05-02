Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,482.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $35.66 million and $3,482.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,440.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.82 or 0.05222896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $970.99 or 0.01720388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00475073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00717228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.53 or 0.00583848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00077941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00431692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004325 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,873,355 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

