Quark One Day Volume Hits $465.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Quark has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $465.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

