QuarkChain Trading Up 29% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $206.38 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

