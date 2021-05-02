QuickSwap (QUICK) Hits Market Cap of $171.77 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 391.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1,075.25 or 0.01892830 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $171.77 million and $10.74 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00281167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01152795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00746727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,844.24 or 1.00066852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

