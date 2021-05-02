QuickX Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $146,346.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $15.47 million and $146,346.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.