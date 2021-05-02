QunQun (QUN) Market Cap Tops $4.83 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $453,438.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QunQun has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

