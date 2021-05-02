RAI Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2.63 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $65.12 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00281682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01102131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00729151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.12 or 0.99909683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

