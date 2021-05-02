Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 32.6% in April

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

OTCMKTS RAIFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 986. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

