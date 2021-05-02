Rally Price Hits $1.00 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Rally has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $134.33 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

