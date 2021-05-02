Rapidz Price Reaches $0.0014 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $78,275.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.83 or 0.00851773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.24 or 0.08836954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047264 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

