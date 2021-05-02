Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0015 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $28,939.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

