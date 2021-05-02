Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $100,661.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,440.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.82 or 0.05222896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $970.99 or 0.01720388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00475073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00717228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.53 or 0.00583848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00077941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00431692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

