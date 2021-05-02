Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ready Capital by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ready Capital by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $789.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

