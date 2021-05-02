REAL Price Tops $0.14 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, REAL has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market cap of $1.38 million and $3,050.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.79 or 0.00862185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00097458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.87 or 0.08653613 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

