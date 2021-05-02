Realio Network Price Reaches $2.13 on Major Exchanges (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $14.02 million and $1.07 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

