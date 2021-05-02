Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 531 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $506.37 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $335.01 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.39. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

