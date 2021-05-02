Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $230.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

