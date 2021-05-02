Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

