Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.