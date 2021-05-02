Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

AMGN stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average is $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

