Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,577,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

