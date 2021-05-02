Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

