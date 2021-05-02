RED Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. RED has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $40,788.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00471263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002446 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

