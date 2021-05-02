RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 247,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. RedBall Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $12.40.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of RedBall Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

