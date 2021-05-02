Redd Hits Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,391.80 or 0.99715457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.00219508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004979 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

