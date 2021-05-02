ReddCoin Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $215.54 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

