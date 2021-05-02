Reef (REEF) Hits Market Capitalization of $519.44 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Reef has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $519.44 million and approximately $105.31 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00081047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

