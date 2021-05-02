Refereum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59,488.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $100.75 million and $59,488.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.76 or 0.00849005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00097159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.38 or 0.08680831 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.