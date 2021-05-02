reflect.finance (RFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,997.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $31,997.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00849107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.41 or 0.09022001 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance (CRYPTO:RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,459,303 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.