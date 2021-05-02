renBTC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37.21 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. renBTC has a market capitalization of $734.07 million and approximately $37.21 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $58,182.13 or 1.00207251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00854616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.97 or 0.09296938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00096534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048286 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,617 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

