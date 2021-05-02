renDOGE Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $816,957.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

