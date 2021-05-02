Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02).

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

