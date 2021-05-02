REPO Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $143,763.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00279216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.25 or 0.01105035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00727245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.68 or 0.99796376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

