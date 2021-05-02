Request (REQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.96 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $157.88 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

