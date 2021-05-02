Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Facebook, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

